Adam Long rebounds from poor front in third round of the 3M Open
July 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the 3M Open, Adam Long hit 14 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Long finished his round tied for 42nd at 5 under; Bo Hoag is in 1st at 12 under; Jimmy Walker, Pat Perez, Gary Woodland, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Roger Sloan, Beau Hossler, Bo Van Pelt, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Champ, Rickie Fowler, Ryan Armour, Cameron Tringale, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 6th at 9 under.
On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Adam Long's tee shot went 195 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 7 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Long got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 2 over for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Long had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Long to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Long's 84 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.
