Adam Hadwin shoots 2-over 73 in round three of the 3M Open
July 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Adam Hadwin gets up-and-down for birdie at 3M Open
In the third round of the 2021 3M Open, Adam Hadwin makes birdie on the par-5 12th hole.
In his third round at the 3M Open, Adam Hadwin hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his day tied for 16th at 8 under; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 12 under; Gary Woodland and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Jhonattan Vegas, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Champ, Pat Perez, Jimmy Walker, and Ryan Armour are tied for 4th at 10 under.
Hadwin got a bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 3 over for the round.
At the 379-yard par-4 10th, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Hadwin at 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Hadwin's 174 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 over for the round.
After a 267 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Hadwin chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hadwin to even-par for the round.
