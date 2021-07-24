-
Bogey-free 4-under 67 by Aaron Baddeley in the third round at the 3M Open
July 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the 3M Open, Aaron Baddeley hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Baddeley finished his round tied for 31st at 6 under; Bo Hoag is in 1st at 12 under; Jimmy Walker, Gary Woodland, Cameron Tringale, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Roger Sloan, Adam Hadwin, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Champ, Pat Perez, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 6th at 10 under.
On the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Aaron Baddeley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aaron Baddeley to 1 under for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Baddeley chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.
On the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Baddeley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 4 under for the round.
