Zack Sucher shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the 3M Open, Zack Sucher hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Sucher finished his round tied for 136th at 4 over; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brian Stuard, Rickie Fowler, and Troy Merritt are tied for 5th at 8 under; and Jonathan Byrd, Brice Garnett, J.T. Poston, and Scott Stallings are tied for 8th at 7 under.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Sucher's tee shot went 203 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 21 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Sucher hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sucher to even-par for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Sucher hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 18th. This moved Sucher to 1 under for the round.
Sucher got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sucher to even for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Sucher reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sucher to 1 over for the round.
On the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Sucher had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sucher to 2 over for the round.
