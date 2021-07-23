  • Wyndham Clark shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the 3M Open

  • In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, Wyndham Clark drains a 15-foot putt to birdie the par-3 4th hole.
    Highlights

    Wyndham Clark makes 15-foot birdie putt at 3M Open

    In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, Wyndham Clark drains a 15-foot putt to birdie the par-3 4th hole.