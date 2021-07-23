-
Wyndham Clark shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Wyndham Clark makes 15-foot birdie putt at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, Wyndham Clark drains a 15-foot putt to birdie the par-3 4th hole.
Wyndham Clark hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Clark finished his round tied for 70th at 1 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 1st at 11 under; Roger Sloan is in 2nd at 10 under; and Chez Reavie and Bo Hoag are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Clark had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to even for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Clark had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.
Clark got a bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Clark to even-par for the round.
After a 286 yard drive on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Clark chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Clark to 2 over for the round.
