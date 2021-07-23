-
Will Gordon shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Will Gordon hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Gordon finished his round tied for 133rd at 3 over; Jhonattan Vegas is in 1st at 11 under; Roger Sloan is in 2nd at 10 under; and Chez Reavie and Bo Hoag are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On his tee stroke on the 379-yard par-4 10th, Gordon went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Gordon to 1 over for the round.
After a 310 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Gordon chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to even for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 202-yard par-3 green 17th, Gordon suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.
On the par-5 18th, Gordon's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 1 over for the round.
At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Gordon hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to even-par for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Gordon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.
On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Gordon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gordon to 1 over for the round.
