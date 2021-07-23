-
Wes Roach finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Wes Roach holes bunker shot for birdie at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, Wes Roach finds the bottom of the cup from the greenside bunker to make birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
In his second round at the 3M Open, Wes Roach hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Roach finished his round tied for 141st at 5 over; Roger Sloan is in 1st at 10 under; Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard and Rickie Fowler are tied for 5th at 8 under.
On the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Roach reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Roach to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Roach's 118 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Roach to 1 under for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Roach chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Roach to 2 under for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Roach's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
At the 451-yard par-4 15th, Roach got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Roach to even-par for the round.
At the 596-yard par-5 18th, Roach got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Roach to even for the round.
