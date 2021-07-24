-
Vincent Whaley shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the 3M Open, Vincent Whaley hit 6 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Whaley finished his round tied for 108th at 1 over; Ryan Armour and Adam Hadwin are tied for 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard and Maverick McNealy are tied for 7th at 8 under.
Whaley got a bogey on the 379-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 1 over for the round.
At the 467-yard par-4 11th, Whaley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 10 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Whaley to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Whaley's 139 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 1 over for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Whaley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 1 over for the round.
At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Whaley hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to even-par for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 1 over for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Whaley's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
Whaley got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 3 over for the round.
