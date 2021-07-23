In his second round at the 3M Open, Vaughn Taylor hit 8 of 10 fairways and 4 of 12 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his day in 155th at 8 over; Ryan Armour and Adam Hadwin are tied for 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard and Maverick McNealy are tied for 7th at 8 under.

Taylor got a bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.

Taylor tee shot went 165 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Taylor to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Taylor's 145 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 2 over for the round.

Taylor hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for double bogey on par-4 10th. This moved Taylor to 4 over for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 5 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Taylor hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a double bogey on the par-5 12th. This moved Taylor to 7 over for the round.