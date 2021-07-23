-
Tyler McCumber finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the 3M Open, Tyler McCumber hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. McCumber finished his round tied for 89th at even par; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 10 under; Bo Hoag, Jhonattan Vegas, and Roger Sloan are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard is in 5th at 8 under.
On the par-4 second, McCumber's 102 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCumber to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, McCumber had a 199 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCumber to 2 under for the round.
McCumber got a double bogey on the 379-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving McCumber to even-par for the round.
On the 467-yard par-4 11th, McCumber had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving McCumber to 1 over for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, McCumber had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McCumber to even for the round.
On the par-4 14th, McCumber's 137 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCumber to 1 under for the round.
At the 451-yard par-4 15th, McCumber got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McCumber to even-par for the round.
At the par-5 18th, McCumber chipped in his fifth from 6 yards, carding a par. This kept McCumber at even for the round.
