Tyler Duncan shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the 3M Open, Tyler Duncan hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his round tied for 70th at 1 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 1st at 11 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, and Bo Hoag are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard is in 5th at 8 under.
On the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Duncan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Duncan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Duncan hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Duncan to 2 under for the round.
Duncan got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Duncan's 114 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Duncan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Duncan had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Duncan's 143 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 4 under for the round.
On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Duncan to 2 under for the round.
