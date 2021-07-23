-
Troy Merritt shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Troy Merritt jars 20-foot birdie putt at 3M Open
In the second round of the 2021 3M Open, Troy Merritt makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.
Troy Merritt hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Merritt finished his round tied for 12th at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, Jhonattan Vegas, and Ryan Armour are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Gary Woodland, Brian Stuard, Maverick McNealy, K.H. Lee, and Adam Schenk are tied for 7th at 8 under.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Merritt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Merritt's his second shot went 26 yards to the fringe and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to even-par for the round.
Merritt got a bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 1 over for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Merritt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Merritt to even for the round.
