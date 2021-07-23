  • Tony Finau shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the 3M Open

  • In the second round of the 2021 3M Open, Tony Finau hits a 361-yard drive, then sticks an 89-yard wedge to 3 feet to set up abirdie on the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Tony Finau powers 361-yard drive, knocks wedge close and birdies at 3M Open

    In the second round of the 2021 3M Open, Tony Finau hits a 361-yard drive, then sticks an 89-yard wedge to 3 feet to set up abirdie on the par-4 15th hole.