Tony Finau shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
In the second round of the 2021 3M Open, Tony Finau hits a 361-yard drive, then sticks an 89-yard wedge to 3 feet to set up abirdie on the par-4 15th hole.
In his second round at the 3M Open, Tony Finau hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Finau finished his round tied for 45th at 3 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, Jhonattan Vegas, and Ryan Armour are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Gary Woodland, Brian Stuard, Maverick McNealy, K.H. Lee, and Adam Schenk are tied for 7th at 8 under.
On the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Finau's 137 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Finau had a 81 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Finau's 77 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 4 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Finau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Finau to 5 under for the round.
Finau got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Finau had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 5 under for the round.
Finau tee shot went 185 yards to the right rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Finau to 4 under for the round.
