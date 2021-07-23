-
Tom Lovelady shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
July 23, 2021
In his second round at the 3M Open, Tom Lovelady hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Lovelady finished his round tied for 146th at 7 over; Roger Sloan is in 1st at 10 under; Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard and Rickie Fowler are tied for 5th at 8 under.
On the par-4 first, Lovelady's 95 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lovelady to 1 under for the round.
Lovelady got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lovelady to even-par for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Lovelady hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lovelady at 1 over for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 379-yard par-4 10th, Lovelady chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lovelady to 2 over for the round.
At the 467-yard par-4 11th, Lovelady's tee shot went 277 yards to the native area, his second shot went 124 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his approach went 85 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Lovelady to 3 over for the round.
Lovelady hit his drive 363 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 593-yard par-5 12th. This moved Lovelady to 2 over for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 15th, Lovelady had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lovelady to 3 over for the round.
