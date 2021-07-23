-
Tom Lewis shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Tom Lewis hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Lewis finished his round tied for 57th at 2 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, Jhonattan Vegas, Ryan Armour, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard and Maverick McNealy are tied for 8th at 8 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Lewis hit an approach shot from 86 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lewis to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Lewis had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lewis to 2 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Lewis his second shot went 4 yards to the right rough, his third shot went 0 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 18th, Lewis's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lewis to even for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Lewis had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Lewis to 1 over for the round.
