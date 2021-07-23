-
Tom Hoge putts well but delivers a 2-over 73 second round in the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the 3M Open, Tom Hoge hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hoge finished his round tied for 139th at 5 over; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, Jhonattan Vegas, Ryan Armour, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard and Maverick McNealy are tied for 8th at 8 under.
Tom Hoge got a bogey on the 379-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Tom Hoge to 1 over for the round.
After a 333 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Hoge chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Hoge's 125 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Hoge his chip went 20 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to even for the round.
