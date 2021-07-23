-
-
Ted Potter, Jr. shoots 7-over 78 in round two of the 3M Open
-
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 23, 2021
Ted Potter, Jr. hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Potter, Jr. finished his round tied for 140th at 4 over; Jhonattan Vegas is in 1st at 11 under; Roger Sloan is in 2nd at 10 under; and Chez Reavie and Bo Hoag are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
At the 416-yard par-4 first, Potter, Jr. got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Potter, Jr. had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to even for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 177-yard par-3 green fourth, Potter, Jr. suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Potter, Jr. had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Potter, Jr. to 3 over for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Potter, Jr. had a quadruple bogey after hitting the green in 7 and two putting. This dropped Potter, Jr. to 7 over for the day.
-
-