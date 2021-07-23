-
Strong putting brings Sung Kang a 6-under 65 in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 23, 2021
Sung Kang hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kang finished his round tied for 12th at 6 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 1st at 11 under; Roger Sloan is in 2nd at 10 under; and Chez Reavie and Bo Hoag are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Sung Kang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sung Kang to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Kang had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 1 under for the round.
At the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Kang reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Kang at 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Kang's 136 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 5 under for the round.
On the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 6 under for the round.
