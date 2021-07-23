-
Stewart Cink shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Stewart Cink drains 18-foot birdie putt at 3M Open
In the second round of the 2021 3M Open, Stewart Cink makes a 18-foot birdie putt on the par-4 1st hole.
Stewart Cink hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Cink finished his round tied for 90th at even par; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 10 under; Bo Hoag, Roger Sloan, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard is in 5th at 8 under.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Cink to 1 over for the round.
On the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Cink reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to even for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 2 over for the round.
