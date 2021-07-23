-
Steve putts well but delivers a 8-over 79 second round in the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
July 23, 2021
In his second round at the 3M Open, Steve Stricker hit 11 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stricker finished his round tied for 140th at 6 over; Ryan Armour and Adam Hadwin are tied for 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard and Maverick McNealy are tied for 7th at 8 under.
Steve Stricker got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steve Stricker to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Stricker's 115 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stricker to 1 over for the round.
Stricker hit his fourth shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for double bogey on par-4 third. This moved Stricker to 5 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Stricker had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stricker to 5 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Stricker hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 sixth. This moved Stricker to 6 over for the round.
