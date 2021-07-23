-
Stephen Stallings Jr. shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the 3M Open, Stephen Stallings Jr. hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Stallings Jr. finished his round tied for 93rd at even par; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brian Stuard and Rickie Fowler are tied for 5th at 8 under; and J.T. Poston, Jonathan Byrd, Brice Garnett, Troy Merritt, and Scott Stallings are tied for 7th at 7 under.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Stallings Jr.'s his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Stallings Jr.'s 130 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings Jr. to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Stallings Jr. had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings Jr. to 1 under for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Stallings Jr. had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stallings Jr. to 3 under for the round.
Stallings Jr. got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stallings Jr. to 2 under for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Stallings Jr. hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Stallings Jr. at 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Stallings Jr.'s 195 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings Jr. to 2 under for the round.
