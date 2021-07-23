-
Shawn Stefani finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the 3M Open, Shawn Stefani hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Stefani finished his round tied for 91st at even par; Roger Sloan is in 1st at 10 under; Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard, Rickie Fowler, and Scott Stallings are tied for 5th at 8 under.
At the 468-yard par-4 second, after his drive went to the native area Stefani stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Stefani to 1 under for the round.
At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Stefani hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stefani to even-par for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Stefani had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stefani to 1 under for the round.
On the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Stefani reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stefani to 2 under for the round.
Stefani got a double bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Stefani to even for the round.
