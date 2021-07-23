-
Sergio Garcia comes back from a rocky start in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 23, 2021
Highlights
Sergio Garcia's fairway wood sets up birdie at 3M Open
In the second round of the 2021 3M Open, Sergio Garcia makes birdie on the par-5 12th hole.
Sergio Garcia hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Garcia finished his round tied for 59th at 2 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, Jhonattan Vegas, and Ryan Armour are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Gary Woodland, Brian Stuard, Maverick McNealy, K.H. Lee, and Adam Schenk are tied for 7th at 8 under.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Sergio Garcia had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sergio Garcia to 2 over for the round.
On the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, Garcia reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Garcia had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garcia to even for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Garcia had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.
At the 596-yard par-5 18th, Garcia got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Garcia to 1 under for the round.
