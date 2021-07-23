In his second round at the 3M Open, Sepp Straka hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Straka finished his round tied for 75th at 1 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, Jhonattan Vegas, Ryan Armour, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard and Maverick McNealy are tied for 8th at 8 under.

On the par-4 second, Straka's 118 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Straka had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Straka hit an approach shot from 85 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Straka's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

Straka got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Straka to 1 under for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 11th, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to even-par for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Straka got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Straka to 1 over for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Straka's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Straka got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 2 over for the round.