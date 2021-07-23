-
-
Sebastian Cappelen shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the 3M Open
-
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 23, 2021
Sebastian Cappelen hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Cappelen finished his round tied for 144th at 6 over; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brian Stuard and Rickie Fowler are tied for 5th at 8 under; and J.T. Poston, Jonathan Byrd, Brice Garnett, Troy Merritt, and Scott Stallings are tied for 7th at 7 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Cappelen had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cappelen to 1 under for the round.
At the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Cappelen got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cappelen to even for the round.
On the par-5 sixth, Cappelen's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cappelen to 1 under for the round.
At the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Cappelen got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cappelen to even-par for the round.
On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Cappelen had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Cappelen to 2 over for the round.
Cappelen got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cappelen to 3 over for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Cappelen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cappelen to 4 over for the round.
-
-