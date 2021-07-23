-
Sean O'Hair shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the 3M Open, Sean O'Hair hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. O'Hair finished his round tied for 72nd at 1 under; Ryan Armour and Adam Hadwin are tied for 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard and Maverick McNealy are tied for 7th at 8 under.
On the par-4 10th, O'Hair's 95 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved O'Hair to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 12th, O'Hair hit his 91 yard approach to 1 foot, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved O'Hair to 2 under for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, O'Hair's tee shot went 172 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, O'Hair reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved O'Hair to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 202-yard par-3 green 17th, O'Hair suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 18th, O'Hair's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved O'Hair to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, O'Hair had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved O'Hair to 3 under for the round.
O'Hair got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving O'Hair to 2 under for the round.
