Scott Stallings shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Scott Stallings rolls in 19-footer for birdie at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, Scott Stallings makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
In his second round at the 3M Open, Scott Stallings hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his round tied for 23rd at 5 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, Jhonattan Vegas, Ryan Armour, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard and Maverick McNealy are tied for 8th at 8 under.
On the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Stallings reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Stallings reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.
Stallings got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 1 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Stallings his second shot went 30 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 335 yard drive on the 468-yard par-4 second, Stallings chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stallings to 2 over for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Stallings reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Stallings's 109 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to even-par for the round.
At the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Stallings got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.
