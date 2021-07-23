-
Scott Piercy shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Scott Piercy hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Piercy finished his round tied for 59th at 2 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, Jhonattan Vegas, and Ryan Armour are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Gary Woodland, Brian Stuard, Maverick McNealy, K.H. Lee, and Adam Schenk are tied for 7th at 8 under.
At the 379-yard par-4 10th, Piercy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Piercy had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Piercy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Piercy's 82 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 3 under for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Piercy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 4 under for the round.
On the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Piercy to 3 under for the round.
