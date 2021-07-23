-
Scott Harrington shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Scott Harrington hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Harrington finished his round tied for 89th at even par; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 10 under; Bo Hoag, Jhonattan Vegas, and Roger Sloan are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard is in 5th at 8 under.
After a 292 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Harrington chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 228-yard par-3 13th green, Harrington suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Harrington at even for the round.
At the 451-yard par-4 15th, Harrington reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Harrington at 1 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Harrington had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Harrington to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Harrington had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Harrington had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harrington to 2 under for the round.
On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Harrington had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Harrington to 1 under for the round.
