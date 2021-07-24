In his second round at the 3M Open, Scott Brown hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Brown finished his round tied for 26th at 5 under; Ryan Armour and Adam Hadwin are tied for 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard and Maverick McNealy are tied for 7th at 8 under.

On the par-4 first, Brown's 135 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.

On his second stroke on the 501-yard par-4 third, Brown went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his double bogey. He hit his fifth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Brown to 1 over for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Brown hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Brown had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Brown had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brown to 2 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Brown hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Brown to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Brown's 146 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 3 under for the round.