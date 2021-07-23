-
6-over 77 by Satoshi Kodaira in second round of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
July 23, 2021
In his second round at the 3M Open, Satoshi Kodaira hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Kodaira finished his round tied for 148th at 7 over; Chez Reavie and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 10 under; Bo Hoag and Roger Sloan are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard is in 5th at 8 under.
Kodaira got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kodaira to 1 over for the round.
On the 467-yard par-4 11th, Kodaira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 2 over for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Kodaira hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Kodaira to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Kodaira's 141 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 1 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Kodaira's tee shot went 184 yards to the right rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
