-
-
Sam Ryder putts well in round two of the 3M Open
-
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 23, 2021
-
Highlights
Sam Ryder makes birdie on No. 15 at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, Sam Ryder makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
Sam Ryder hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ryder finished his round tied for 17th at 4 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 10 under; Bo Hoag, Roger Sloan, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard is in 5th at 8 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Sam Ryder had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sam Ryder to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 sixth, Ryder chipped in his third shot from 34 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Ryder reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Ryder hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the water, Ryder hit his next to the left rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 18th. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.
-
-