Ryan Moore shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Ryan Moore hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Moore finished his round tied for 70th at 1 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 1st at 11 under; Roger Sloan is in 2nd at 10 under; and Chez Reavie and Bo Hoag are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Moore had a 210 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Moore had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Moore to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Moore's 146 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Moore hit an approach shot from 263 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Moore to 5 under for the round.
On the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 6 under for the round.
Moore got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 5 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 204-yard par-3 eighth green, Moore suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Moore at 4 under for the round.
