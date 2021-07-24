-
Ryan Brehm shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
July 23, 2021
Highlights
Ryan Brehm sinks a 22-foot eagle putt at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, Ryan Brehm makes a 22-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th hole.
In his second round at the 3M Open, Ryan Brehm hit 5 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Brehm finished his day tied for 26th at 5 under; Ryan Armour and Adam Hadwin are tied for 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard and Maverick McNealy are tied for 7th at 8 under.
On the par-4 second, Brehm's 108 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.
At the 501-yard par-4 third, Brehm reached the green in 2 and rolled a 49-foot putt for birdie. This put Brehm at 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 177-yard par-3 green fourth, Brehm suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.
After a 316 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Brehm chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 2 under for the round.
At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Brehm hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 3 under for the round.
At the 451-yard par-4 15th, Brehm got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Brehm to even-par for the round.
