July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the 3M Open, Ryan Blaum hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Blaum finished his round tied for 73rd at 1 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, Jhonattan Vegas, Ryan Armour, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard and Maverick McNealy are tied for 8th at 8 under.
At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Blaum hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blaum to 1 under for the round.
Blaum got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blaum to 1 under for the round.
At the 593-yard par-5 12th, Blaum got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 3 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Blaum to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 228-yard par-3 green 13th, Blaum suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.
At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Blaum got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Blaum to 1 over for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Blaum reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blaum to even for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Blaum's tee shot went 182 yards to the right intermediate rough, his second shot went 15 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Blaum hit his 271 yard approach to 15 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Blaum to 1 under for the round.
