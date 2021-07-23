-
Strong putting brings Ryan Armour a 6-under 65 in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ryan Armour drains left-to-right 56-footer for birdie at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, Ryan Armour makes a 56-foot birdie putt on the par-3 8th hole.
Ryan Armour hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, and finished the round bogey free. Armour finished his round tied for 1st at 10 under with Adam Hadwin; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard and Maverick McNealy are tied for 7th at 8 under.
After a 316 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Ryan Armour chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ryan Armour to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Armour had a 225 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Armour to 2 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Armour reached the green in 3 and sunk a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Armour at 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Armour's 126 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Armour to 5 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Armour reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 6 under for the round.
