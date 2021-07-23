  • Russell Knox shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the 3M Open

  • In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, Russell Knox hits a 231-yard wood to 9 feet, setting up a birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Russell Knox hits nice approach with wood to set up birdie at 3M Open

    In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, Russell Knox hits a 231-yard wood to 9 feet, setting up a birdie on the par-5 18th hole.