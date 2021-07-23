-
-
Russell Knox shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the 3M Open
-
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 23, 2021
-
Highlights
Russell Knox hits nice approach with wood to set up birdie at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, Russell Knox hits a 231-yard wood to 9 feet, setting up a birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
In his second round at the 3M Open, Russell Knox hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Knox finished his round tied for 110th at 1 over; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, Jhonattan Vegas, and Ryan Armour are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Gary Woodland, Brian Stuard, Maverick McNealy, K.H. Lee, and Adam Schenk are tied for 7th at 8 under.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Knox's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Knox hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 18th. This moved Knox to 2 over for the round.
Knox got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 3 over for the round.
On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 4 over for the round.
-
-