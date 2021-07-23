-
Roger Sloan putts well in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Roger Sloan hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Sloan finished his round tied for 1st at 9 under with Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, and Jhonattan Vegas; Brian Stuard and Rickie Fowler are tied for 5th at 8 under; and J.T. Poston, Jonathan Byrd, Brice Garnett, Troy Merritt, and Scott Stallings are tied for 7th at 7 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Roger Sloan had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Roger Sloan to 1 under for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Sloan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Sloan's 132 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 3 under for the round.
