Robert Streb shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the 3M Open, Robert Streb hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Streb finished his round tied for 73rd at 1 under; Ryan Armour and Adam Hadwin are tied for 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard and Maverick McNealy are tied for 7th at 8 under.
On the par-4 10th, Streb's 90 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.
Streb got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 2 and two putting, moving Streb to even-par for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Streb's his second shot went 27 yards to the fringe and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Streb reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to even for the round.
At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Streb hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.
