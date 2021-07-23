-
Robert MacIntyre shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Robert MacIntyre chips in for birdie at 3M Open
In the second round of the 2021 3M Open, Robert MacIntyre chips in from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-4 15th hole.
In his second round at the 3M Open, Robert MacIntyre hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. MacIntyre finished his round tied for 75th at 1 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, Jhonattan Vegas, Ryan Armour, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard and Maverick McNealy are tied for 8th at 8 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, MacIntyre chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved MacIntyre to 1 under for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, MacIntyre reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved MacIntyre to 2 under for the round.
At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, MacIntyre hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved MacIntyre to 3 under for the round.
MacIntyre got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving MacIntyre to 2 under for the round.
