Robby Shelton shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Robby Shelton hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Shelton finished his round tied for 110th at 1 over; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 10 under; Bo Hoag, Jhonattan Vegas, and Roger Sloan are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard is in 5th at 8 under.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Shelton had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Shelton had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Shelton to 2 under for the round.
On the 468-yard par-4 second, Shelton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 1 under for the round.
At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Shelton hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 2 under for the round.
At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Shelton hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 3 under for the round.
Shelton got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Shelton to 2 under for the round.
