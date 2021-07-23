Rob Oppenheim hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Oppenheim finished his round tied for 100th at even par; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, Jhonattan Vegas, Ryan Armour, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard, Maverick McNealy, and K.H. Lee are tied for 8th at 8 under.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 12th, Oppenheim hit his 115 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.

Oppenheim missed the green on his first shot on the 228-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 4 yards for birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 2 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Oppenheim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 3 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Oppenheim's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Oppenheim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Oppenheim had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Oppenheim hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 468-yard par-4 second. This moved Oppenheim to 2 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Oppenheim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 3 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Oppenheim had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Oppenheim to even for the round.