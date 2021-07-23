-
-
Ricky Barnes shoots 6-over 77 in round two of the 3M Open
-
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 23, 2021
-
The Takeaway
Fowler leads in 3M debut, Bubba’s crazy par save and Davis’ flop shot
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 1 of the 3M Open, where Rickie Fowler co-leads after a bogey-free 64 in his tournament debut, Bubba Watson had a crazy, snaking par save and Cam Davis was one of two flop shot hole-outs.
Ricky Barnes hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Barnes finished his round tied for 145th at 7 over; Ryan Armour and Adam Hadwin are tied for 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard and Maverick McNealy are tied for 7th at 8 under.
After a 327 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Barnes chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Barnes to 1 under for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Barnes's his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Barnes's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
-
-