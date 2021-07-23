-
Rickie Fowler putts well but delivers a 2-over 73 second round in the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rickie Fowler dials in approach to set up birdie at 3M Open
In the second round of the 2021 3M Open, Rickie Fowler makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
Rickie Fowler hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fowler finished his round tied for 25th at 5 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, Jhonattan Vegas, and Ryan Armour are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Gary Woodland, Brian Stuard, Maverick McNealy, K.H. Lee, and Adam Schenk are tied for 7th at 8 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Rickie Fowler had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rickie Fowler to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Fowler hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Fowler to even for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 15th, Fowler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 1 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Fowler's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
