Richy Werenski shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Richy Werenski hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Werenski finished his round tied for 141st at 6 over; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, Jhonattan Vegas, and Ryan Armour are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Gary Woodland, Brian Stuard, Maverick McNealy, K.H. Lee, and Adam Schenk are tied for 7th at 8 under.
On the 467-yard par-4 11th, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 1 over for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Werenski reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to even for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Werenski's his second shot went 26 yards to the fringe and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 501-yard par-4 third, Werenski got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Werenski to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Werenski hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Werenski to 4 over for the round.
