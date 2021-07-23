-
Rhein Gibson putts well but delivers a 2-over 73 second round in the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the 3M Open, Rhein Gibson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gibson finished his round tied for 142nd at 5 over; Roger Sloan is in 1st at 10 under; Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard, Rickie Fowler, and Troy Merritt are tied for 5th at 8 under.
On the par-5 sixth, Rhein Gibson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rhein Gibson to 1 under for the round.
On the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Gibson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gibson to 2 under for the round.
Gibson got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gibson to 1 under for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Gibson's his second shot went 29 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Gibson's 125 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gibson to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Gibson had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gibson to 2 under for the round.
Gibson scored a quadruple bogey on the 596-yard par-5 18th. Getting on the green in 7 and two putting, bringing Gibson to 2 over for the day.
