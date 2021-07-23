-
-
Rafael Campos shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the 3M Open
-
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 23, 2021
In his second round at the 3M Open, Rafael Campos hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Campos finished his round tied for 149th at 8 over; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brian Stuard, Rickie Fowler, and Troy Merritt are tied for 5th at 8 under; and Jonathan Byrd, Brice Garnett, J.T. Poston, and Scott Stallings are tied for 8th at 7 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Campos chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Campos to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 228-yard par-3 green 13th, Campos suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.
After a 317 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 18th, Campos chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Campos to even for the round.
Campos got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Campos to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 second, Campos's 188 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Campos to even-par for the round.
On the 501-yard par-4 third, Campos had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Campos to 1 over for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Campos reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Campos to even for the round.
Campos got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Campos to 3 over for the round.
-
-