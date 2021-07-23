-
Rafa Cabrera Bello shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Cabrera Bello finished his round tied for 24th at 5 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, Jhonattan Vegas, Ryan Armour, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard and Maverick McNealy are tied for 8th at 8 under.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Cabrera Bello had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Cabrera Bello had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Cabrera Bello's 172 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 3 under for the round.
At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Cabrera Bello hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 4 under for the round.
At the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Cabrera Bello reached the green in 2 and rolled a 44-foot putt for birdie. This put Cabrera Bello at 5 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Cabrera Bello hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 sixth. This moved Cabrera Bello to 4 under for the round.
After a 276 yard drive on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Cabrera Bello chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 3 under for the round.
