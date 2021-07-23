-
Quade Cummins shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Quade Cummins hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Cummins finished his round tied for 131st at 3 over; Roger Sloan is in 1st at 10 under; Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard, Rickie Fowler, and Troy Merritt are tied for 5th at 8 under.
On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Cummins's tee shot went 176 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Cummins hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cummins to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, Cummins had a 216 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cummins to 1 over for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Cummins had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cummins to even for the round.
At the 451-yard par-4 15th, Cummins reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Cummins at 1 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Cummins reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.
