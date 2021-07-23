-
-
Peter Malnati finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the 3M Open
-
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 23, 2021
-
Highlights
Peter Malnati makes birdie on No. 13 at 3M Open
In the second round of the 2021 3M Open, Peter Malnati makes a 2-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.
In his second round at the 3M Open, Peter Malnati hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his round tied for 73rd at 1 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, Jhonattan Vegas, Ryan Armour, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard and Maverick McNealy are tied for 8th at 8 under.
At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Malnati hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 over for the round.
Malnati got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 2 over for the round.
On the par-5 12th, Malnati's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 over for the round.
At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Malnati hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to even-par for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Malnati got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Malnati to even for the round.
-
-